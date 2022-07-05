Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates Reportedly Revealed

The multiplayer beta dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have seemingly been unveiled thanks to a new report. Since first seeing the latest iteration of Modern Warfare 2 a little over a month ago, many fans have been wondering when they would be able to go hands-on with the game for themselves in the form of a beta. And while it was originally thought that this test version of the game would be accessible at some point this summer, it looks like we'll instead have to wait until closer to launch.

Coming by way of What If Gaming, the full list of dates for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta have now been unveiled. The beta is specifically slated to take place over the course of two different weekends in September in both closed and open forms. The first closed beta, which is available to those who have pre-ordered the game, will kick off on September 15th and will go on until the following day on September 16th. The open version of the beta will then last from September 17th until the 19th. It's worth stressing that this first weekend will only be open to those on PlayStation consoles, though, which means you'll need a PS5 or PS4 to play.

As for the second weekend, it will be available across all platforms. Early access to this version of the MW2 beta will last between September 22nd and the 23rd. The open beta will then go through the weekend from September 24th until the 26th.

At this point in time, Activision hasn't verified that any of these Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta dates are accurate, so take all of this with a grain of salt. As for when we might hear more, this report in question states that Activision and Infinity Ward will begin to announce more about Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer component in August. Whenever those announcements do come about, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is poised to launch later this fall on October 28th and will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC for both Battle.net and Steam.