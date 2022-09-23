Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Patch Notes Reveal New Modes and Fixes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's beta got a pretty significant patch that adds new content and fixes some of the game's most annoying issues. Fall is officially here which means it's now Call of Duty season. As players enter the second and final beta weekend for the highly anticipated game, they're getting a better taste of what to expect in the final game. Of course, it's a beta, so a lot can change in the lead-up to release, but it's a pretty good indicator of what to expect from the game when it releases in October.

With the second beta weekend in full swing, Infinity Ward has released a blog post that details the changes made from the first weekend. For Xbox and PC players, this probably won't matter a ton since the beta was exclusive to PlayStation last weekend. Most notably, the changes include increased player visibility, the inclusion of Ground War, and numerous buffs and nerfs to some of the most used weapons in the beta. Sadly, the latest patch does not fix some of the more controversial issues with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. As of right now, it's unclear if Infinity Ward will add any additional weapons, maps, or modes throughout the weekend, but more content did get added to the first weekend of the beta.

MAPS

Introducing two new battle maps: Sariff Bay and Sa'id.

MODES

Ground War is back! Enjoy up-to 32v32 combat with brand new vehicles and dynamic combat.

Introducing our Sandbox TDM, Invasion (or what we like to call the Shipment of Ground War). Invasion pits two teams of 20 players and 20 AI against each other. With large maps, 80 combatants, water play, ground vehicles, air vehicles and more– it's absolute chaos!

Third Person Moshpit is returning for Weekend Two.

Check out the Beta Strategy Guide for more on our new multiplayer modes.

GAMEPLAY

We've made adjustments to player visibility that should make enemy targets easier to spot.

PERKS

The perk earn rate will remain the same for the start of Beta Weekend One. Once all platforms are open, we will be increasing the earn rate significantly.

AUDIO

Decreased the overall distance from which you could hear enemy and ally footsteps

Mixed the volume of local and non-local player slide sounds to be more in-line with other movements

Added an equalizer to soften ally footsteps versus enemy footsteps, making enemy audio more distinct

Adjusted mix presets– particularly the mix of ambient sounds, which will make footsteps slightly less pronounced

WEAPON TUNING

FTAC Recon

Reduced damage while in full-auto

Increased full-auto recoil

Minor headshot damage reduction

FSS Hurricane

Reduced damage at distance

Lower headshot multiplier

Lachmann-556

Minor recoil increase

Minor headshot reduction

Minor hipfire spread increase

M4

Minor hipfire spread increase

M16

Kastov-74u

Lachmann Sub

Minimum damage reduction

Minor headshot damage reduction

The list of "gunsmithable" weapons from Weekend One remains the same for Weekend Two.

Valderas Museum has returned following fixes to lighting

Patched various geo on Farm 18, Breenburgh Hotel, and Mercado Las Almas

USER INTERFACE

We've addressed a number of UX bugs including Gunsmith and progression issues. The level cap for Weekend Two is level 30. If you played in Weekend One, your progress should carry over to Weekend Two.

We are also working on a number of UI and UX improvements for launch.

There are quite a few other improvements, edits, and optimizations in the works for launch.

What do you think of the changes to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.