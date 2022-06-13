Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Dev Making Open World RPG

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II developer Infinity Ward appears to be working on its first-ever non-Call of Duty game. Infinity Ward was originally established by ex-Medal of Honor devs with Activision in an effort to make something that could compete with EA's World War II shooter. They ended up making Call of Duty, which has since essentially outlived Medal of Honor and become one of the biggest franchises in the history of entertainment. By the end of 2022, they will have released 11 games, all of which are Call of Duty titles, in their 20-year history. Not only are they responsible for creating the series, but they have reinvented it several times, most notably with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007. They're true visionaries and it appears they're looking to expand that vision.

Infinity Ward has put up a job listing for a Narrative Director at its Poland studio, which is already interesting as Infinity Ward does the brunt of its work out of its studio in California. The job listing notes that it's looking for a Narrative Director to work on an unannounced open-world RPG, something that is vastly different from the studio's FPS roots. The game is expected to be a "high quality cinematic experience", but also non-linear. It's entirely possible that Microsoft's acquisition of Activision will allow studios such as Infinity Ward more freedom to work on non-Call of Duty projects. As of right now, no one really what to expect from this unannounced RPG, but given it doesn't have a Narrative Director yet, it's still likely years away from being shown let alone released.

This news comes just days after properly unveiling Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II with a new trailer. The day after, Infinity Ward released an extended gameplay demo of the game, which highlighted some of the chaos in the campaign. ComicBook.com got to go to Infinity Ward to see the game and praised the game for its ambitious efforts and noted it has the potential to be the best entry in the series in years.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is slated to release on October 28th, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. What do you want to see from Infinity Ward's new open-world RPG? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

