Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals Extended Gameplay Demo

✖

Following the reveal of the game's first trailer within the past day, Activision and Infinity Ward have now shown off the first extended gameplay demo from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Rather than focus on multiplayer, though, this gameplay footage features one of the levels from the campaign of MW2. And compared to what was seen in 2019's Modern Warfare reboot, it looks like Infinity Ward is really taking things to another level with this sequel.

Shown off during today's Summer Game Fest live stream, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gave us a taste of a level that is called Operation: Dark Water. The mission begins with the player's squad fighting a number of different enemies on what looks to be an oil rig. Around halfway through the demo, the action then shifts to the top deck of a tanker ship. The deck is filled with various cargo boxes that move about in real-time as the boat moves through the water. Basically, this means that the cover is constantly shifting about and the player has to duck and weave between these cargo boxes while trying to thwart off various enemies.

You can watch the demo for yourself in the video below:

All in all, Modern Warfare 2 looks like it's taken a pretty drastic leap forward in terms of visuals alone. While the gameplay is still greatly reminiscent of past Call of Duty titles, there are some clear upgrades that have been included at an engine level in this game. It remains to be seen what the entirety of MW2 will have in store with its single-player component, but this level on its own looks pretty solid.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is poised to release later this year on October 28 and will come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you think about Modern Warfare 2 after watching this new demo for the game? Are you looking forward to the game's campaign that much more now? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.