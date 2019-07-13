Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Teasing MW2 Remastered?

A new Call of Duty rumor claims the promotional artwork for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is teasing a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster. The bit of speculation points to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s key art promotional artwork that features Captain Price. So, what’s the claim? Well, on Price’s arm his shirt wrinkles in such a precise way that right on his bicep area the number “2” forms. It’s one of those things that’s very easy to miss, but once you see it, it’s all you can see.

The question is whether or not it’s intentional. Once you see it, you’ll probably think it’s intentional. It’s in a very prominent place, and it’s very distinctively a 2. There’s no doubt about that. But is it by design or just a crazy coincidence? Well, as you will know, promotional artwork is always very considered and calculated, which suggests there’s a “2” there not on accident, but because the artist intended for there to be one. However, even if this is true, is it an actual tease of what’s to come or simply an artist having a bit of a troll? Well, one fan brought the theory and picture to the attention of Taylor Kurosaki, the narrative director, of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and the developer had a good laugh about it, but didn’t concretely confirm or deny anything.

Hah! That’s funny. — Taylor Kurosaki (@taylorkurosaki) July 9, 2019

Now, some are taking Kurosaki’s laughing response as a shut down of the rumor, but others are pointing out it’s not an outright denial. In other words, Kurosaki’s response really didn’t settle the debate at all, in fact, it only emboldened some subscribers to the theory.

That all said, there’s a decent chance Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be remastered one day, but is this a tease for it? I don’t know. Probably not, but again, I wouldn’t be surprised if we do revisit Modern Warfare 2 in the near future in some shape or capacity.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is poised to release later this year on October 25 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.