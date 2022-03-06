Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Bringing Back Divisive Feature

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — also known as Call of Duty 2022 — is reportedly bringing back two controversial features, one of with changes and another with no changes. The former is in regard to skill-based matchmaking, which many players known as SBMM. According to the report, SBMM isn’t going anywhere, but it’s being tweaked and possibly toned down. What’s not changing though is disbanding lobbies. Lobbies will continue to disband after every match despite demands from fans for the contrary. In fact, not only is it apparently back, but it’s apparently not going anywhere anytime soon.

For those that don’t know: SBMM is a system of matchmaking that aims to create a balance of skill. Every game and series achieves this differently, but Call of Duty does this by filling up matches with players of similar skill. It’s basically turned public multiplayer into ranked multiplayer, and most players hate it, especially those with above-average skills in the game, as it means the days of racking up huge killstreaks and lackadaisical playing are over unless you’re willing to take the time to game the system.

SBMM has been the biggest hot-button topic in the Call of Duty community the last few years, and apparently, it’s not completely falling on deaf ears. According to a prominent Call of Duty insider, Ralph, Infinity Wards has plans for revising the SBMM system with this year’s Call of Duty. What changes are being made, Ralph doesn’t say, but apparently, Infinity Ward is doing some considerable tweaking. Despite this though, disbanding lobbies is not part of this tweaking. Ralph claims this is here to stay for the foreseeable future, across all titles in the franchise.

Unfortunately, for now, the report is ripe with salient details. Of course, as more information comes in from Ralph or other sources, we will update accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

For more Call of Duty coverage — including everything between the latest official news and the latest unofficial rumors, reports, leaks, and speculation — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Does COD need to make changes to SBMM?