Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season One, Warzone 2 Release Times Revealed

The launch times for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been revealed. Call of Duty is about to enter a brand new era courtesy of a new year of the franchise that will bring all kinds of sweeping changes. Just like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 2019, Modern Warfare 2 aims to really evolve the formula of the series while still maintaining tried and true traditions. By the end of 2022, the game will have a ton of new modes like Raids which promises to continue the game's story in online content and DMZ which is an Escape from Tarkov-esque mode. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 also abandons the structure of its predecessor thanks to a new and refined engine with a new map and experiences.

Infinity Ward has confirmed that players can now pre-load the season one content across all platforms (it's a pretty beefy update, I recommend it). As for when you can play, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 season one begins at 6AM PT/9AM ET and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will launch at 10AM PT / 1PM ET. Of course, there's always the chance the servers for the latter go live a little sooner, as that has happened before. It's also entirely possible the latter is flooded with server problems. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 had server issues on day one and given Warzone 2 is free-to-play, it could create some problems. However, the latter is also releasing during the middle of the day here in the United States, so that may help ensure it's not completely overloaded.

PSA: #Warzone2 will go live at 10am PT tomorrow. New Warzone players should be able to preload from their platform store. Modern Warfare 2 owners should already have the pack available and downloaded. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 16, 2022

It remains to be seen just how well tomorrow will go, but at least you know when you can expect to jump on both games and get all that sweet new content in. This new flood of content will also bring in a new battle pass system. This system will allow players to choose how they progress and what they unlock as opposed to a linear level up system.

