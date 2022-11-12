Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Escape from Tarkov-Like DMZ Mode Gets Detailed

A bunch of new information about Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ mode has been revealed and it certainly sounds like a new spin on Escape from Tarkov. For those that don't know, Escape from Tarkov is an extremely hardcore FPS game where players enter small open worlds with other players and look for valuable loot to take home with them. If they can extract, they keep everything. If they get killed by another player or AI, they will lose everything they found and everything they brought with them. Gunplay is extremely tactical and not very forgiving, as you can break limbs which will slow you down, impact aiming, and more. However, Call of Duty has a much wider audience to appeal to, so DMZ is not as intense.

Ahead of the November 16th release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Infinity Ward has detailed exactly what DMZ is. Players will start with an inventory of free weapons, including one they can insure so they don't lose it forever and always have at least one weapon. From there, they can build a load out before entering the open world of Al Mazrah wwhere other players and AI will be fighting with each other over valuable items that could give you a significant leg up in future battles. If you fill your backpack up but still want other items, you can place them at Dead Drop locations around the map, which allow you to come back for them in later matches. In addition to regular looting, there will be missions to complete such as hostage rescues and strongholds with locked doors to infiltrate. Needless to say, it sounds pretty layered and like there will be lots to do.

There are other dangers as well. While you'll be able to enter with a squad of three, things like radiation and sandstorms will be present to keep you on your toes for more than just people with guns. Lastly, if everyone in your squad dies, it's over. You will lose everything you had on you. If you can exfil, you'll make out like a bandit. Infinity Ward teased that DMZ will continue to evolve in the coming months with new missions, secrets, and seemingly new maps as well.

