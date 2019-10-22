Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Pre-Order Bonuses Now Include 3 Hours of 2XP

We are only a few days away from the debut of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and console gamers just got another option when it comes to pre-order bonuses. Walmart is now offering 3 hours of 2XP with pre-orders of the standard game on the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4.

You can compare Walmart’s deal with a $10 reward deal at Best Buy (the game will also come free with select GeForce graphics card or PC purchases), a $10 Prime credit on Amazon, and an animated calling card and up to $10 rewards cash at GameStop.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches next week on October 25. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming first-person military shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare engulfs fans in an incredibly raw, gritty, provocative narrative that brings unrivaled intensity and shines a light on the changing nature of modern war. Developed by the studio that started it all, Infinity Ward delivers an epic reimagining of the iconic Modern Warfare series from the ground up.

In the visceral and dramatic single-player story campaign, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pushes boundaries and breaks rules the way only Modern Warfare can. Players will engage in breathtaking covert operations alongside a diverse cast of international special forces and freedom fighters throughout iconic European cities and volatile expanses of the Middle East.”

