All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Killstreaks Revealed (Video)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is gearing up for an October release. With it, it brings back the classic killstreak aspect of its multiplayer gaming, doing away with the point-based streak as a means to have gamers value their avatar’s life rather than running around carelessly knowing they will respawn seconds after being taken down. The return of the killstreak with Modern Warfare brings back some of the classics, such as UAVs and the controversial Juggernaut, but also features new attacks like White Phosphorus and Cluster Strikes.

The video above shows off each killstreak coming to Modern Warfare, as well as a demo of the reward from ComicBook.com’s 4-hours of hands-on experience with the upcoming game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The playing style is quite smooth, enhancing elements of the much-beloved Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2 of generations past. During the hands-on demonstration in Los Angeles, it was difficult to achieve kill streaks being a bit rusty on the Call of Duty sticks and playing against some of the best gamers in the world. However, I did manage to pull together several UAV-worthy streaks, a Care Package, and a Cruise Missile. I never did hit that 10-kill Chopper Gunner reward.

The kill streaks are as follows: Personal Radar at 3 kills, Counter UAV, UAV, or Care Package at 4 kills, Cluster Strike, Cruise Missile, or Precision Airstrike at 5 kills, Wheelson or Infantry Assault Vehicle at 7 kills, Emergency Airdrop or VTOL Jet at 8 Kills, Chopper Gunner, White Phosphorus or Support Helo at 10 kills, Gunship or Advanced UAV at 12 kills, and Juggernaut at 15 Kills.

The game is bringing back the famous Nuke reward at the 25 kill mark, though it is unclear whether or not the Nuke will simply wipe the board and continue or if it will end the game victoriously for the gamer’s team.

The video above shows each of the killstreak rewards in action, with the lone exception being the Nuke.

Which killstreak are you most excited to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set for release on October 25.