Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Alpha Gets Another Map and New Gunfight Mode

Infinity Ward released another map for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2v2 Alpha on Saturday along with new variant for the Gunfight mode. The new map Called “Stack” is one players have seen before during multiplayer reveal events but haven’t been able to play on themselves until it was added today. This map is joined by the “Pickup” variant of the Gunfight mode which puts a twist on the 2v2 fights by making players seek out their own loadouts.

The developer tweeted about the new map on Saturday to alert players of its release alongside an image to remind the community which one it is. Like the other Gunfight maps, it’s set in a small battlefield with different obstacles to hide behind and some degree of verticality to allow players to get the drop on opponents.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You might have noticed…a new map, Stack, is now live in the 2v2 Gunfight Open Alpha on PS4! We also updated the playlist with a new mode, Gunfight: OSP! Click the link to learn more! https://t.co/gT797hTEiZ pic.twitter.com/DratmPSWc8 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) August 24, 2019

Modern Warfare’s Gunfight mode is still the only type of game players can test out, but this new Pickup variant works a bit differently than the normal mode players have gotten used to since the alpha started. This variation sees players only start with a pistol before having to find their own weapons around the map.

“The rules are the same, but this time you’ll only spawn with a pistol,” Infinity Ward said about the game mode variant. “Weapons, lethals, and tacticals are randomly spread in the map, so you’ll need to pickup your loadout as you fight to stay alive.”

The Gunfight mode itself, for those who haven’t played the Modern Warfare alpha yet, puts players into teams of two to go up against others in a multi-round match. A post on the PlayStation Blog which was shared before the PlayStation 4 exclusive alpha released gave more info on the mode.

“The goal is simple: First team to win five rounds secures victory,” the post said about the mode. “The catch is each team begins a given round with a “random” weapon loadout. Infinity Ward has curated a wide range of loadouts, from pistol and rocket launcher combos to scoped shotguns. You never know what you’re going to get, so quick thinking and fast reflexes are rewarded. The opposing team starts with the same loadout, which makes predicting enemy strategies crucial.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s 2v2 Alpha will be live until August 25th.