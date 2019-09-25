Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta Sets Impressive Record

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer betas brought out record-breaking numbers of players who took part in the cross-play tests during September, Activision said. The game’s betas took place over the course of two weekends and were filled by the most users who’ve ever taken part in a Call of Duty beta. Those players stuck around as well now with Activision also reporting that the users logged the most hours ever recorded in the beta.

A specific number of players who joined the beta wasn’t mentioned in the press release from Activision that called the test the “biggest ever in franchise history,” but it was said that millions of people took part. You could try and chalk those numbers up to the beta being staggered across multiple weekends, but past Call of Duty previews like the one for Black Ops 4 followed a similar schedule with PlayStation 4 exclusive betas, closed betas, and open ones. Reception to Modern Warfare has been strong so far in the time leading up to its beta and afterwards, so it seems like players were just excited to return to a more traditional Call of Duty experience.

The fact that this is the first Call of Duty game to fully support cross-play across three different platforms also played a part in the numbers. Being able to play with others regardless of whether they were playing on a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC meant that people could align their multiplayer sessions with their friends at any time once the beta was open to everybody.

In a separate post which was directed towards the players themselves who took part in the betas, Infinity Ward thanked everyone who participated. The post also included a rundown of the feedback that’s being looked into.

“First and foremost, we want to thank each and every one of you for joining us during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta,” developer Infinity Ward said. “Whether you only played one weekend or both, your feedback was heard, and we can’t thank you enough. This was one of the most crucial testing times for our game and we’re honored that you all were with us every step of the way. As we’ve said before and will continue to say, this is your game just as much as it is ours, and we couldn’t do any of this without you. From everyone on the Infinity Ward development team, thank you so, so, much for playing.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on October 25th.