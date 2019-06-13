Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Campaign Making Changes To Some “Disturbing” Content

UPDATE: According to the Narrative Director of the upcoming Call of Duty, Taylor Kurosaki (via Twitter), the changes being made to the campaign are not Infinity Ward “censoring” the game, rather the changes are simply a part of normal iteration.

ORIGINAL: When Activision and Infinity Ward revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, this year’s Call of Duty coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in October, it pitched it as a dark, gritty, real take on modern warfare. According to one report, the game makes the infamous “No Russian” level from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare “look like a Pixar film.” Meanwhile, Infinity Ward is claiming the game is making playtesters cry. That said, apparently changes are already being made to some of the more disturbing content in the game’s campaign.

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare didn’t appear on an E3 press conference stage this week, it was the show, and did have a panel at E3 Coliseum. And during the panel, single-player design director Jacob Minkoff revealed that some of the dialogue shown off during the panel will be changed because of how disturbing it is.

According to Kotaku, Infinity Ward is trying to figure out just how discomforting they want the game to be, and as a result, changes are being made and things are being tweaked in order to strike the right balance between accurate depiction of what modern warfare looks like and content that’s overly disturbing and discomforting for no great reason.

For example, there’s a mission in the game where a young Ursekstan (a fictional place located in the Middle East) girl watches both her mother and father die while in being held captive by Russian soldiers, who at one point contemplate handing her off to a certain commanding officer because he “likes the young ones.” This line will not be in the final version of the game.

Not only does that line give you a good sense of how far the game is willing to go with the exploration of some of its themes and depictions, but it also provides insight into where the developer is drawing the line, which seems to be disturbing content that doesn’t really need to be there or that doesn’t add to the game’s gritty realization of modern warfare.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release on October 25, 2019. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.