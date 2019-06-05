Captain Price Has A New Voice Actor in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Last month, Infinity Ward finally revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a soft reboot of 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare that is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25. As you may know, while the new Call of Duty is a reboot of Call of Duty 4, it features a brand-new story with brand new characters. However, there’s also some returning characters, such as Captain Price and John “Soap” McTavish, or more specifically, younger versions of the two characters. That said, given that the characters will be younger in the game, perhaps it should come as no surprise that at least Price — and presumably McTavish — will be played by different voice actors.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s narrative director Taylor Kurosaki has confirmed to Segment Next that Captain Price is being played by Barry Sloane rather than Billy Murray. According to Kurosaki, Sloane will sound like a younger version of the character, but he will also put his own spin on it. In other words, it’s not a simple impression, it’s a new version fo the character.

“Rather than trying to replicate [him], which actor looks like Price? Which actor sound like the old Price? It’s like, no, which actor has the sense of Price? Which actor embodies the spirit of a guy who’s rogue, of a guy who bends the rules, of a guy who works in the shadows to get shit done,” said Kurosaki.

Meanwhile, according to Jacob Minkoff, the game’s campaign gameplay director, Sloane is ideal for the character because he’s undergone actual Navy SEAL training.

“Barry Sloane has gone through an equivalent of BUD/S [Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training. A Navy SEAL training, which is just incredibly difficult. I would die. Literally, not figuratively,” said Minkoff.

Kurosaki adds that in preparation, Sloane has played every Modern Warfare game to better understand the character and be in position to put a new spin on the character that strikes a balance between being Price, but also new.

Meanwhile, as Segment Next points out, Billy Murray is now 77 years old, which may mean him reprising the role was probably never on the table, after all, there’s a lot of intense motion capture work involved.

For more news, media, and information on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.