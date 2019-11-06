Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Leak Reveals Unreleased Cosmetics

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC already has a decent amount of customization options, and it’s only going to get more. More specifically, a huge slab of the game’s upcoming cosmetics have been discovered by prominent dataminer @That1MiningGuy, who found it all in the game’s PC files. Within the datamining goldmine are new operator skins, weapon blueprints, animated playercards, emblems, and much more.

That said, not only did the aforementioned dataminer find a boatload of unreleased cosmetics coming to the game in the future, but has uploaded them all into imgur. You can check them all out below. However, it’s important to remember while datamining leaks are usually very reliable, who knows when this content will make it into the game. You’d assume it will be injected into the multiplayer experience soon, but for now, we don’t know for sure.

As you may know, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be the first game in the series to add a Battle Pass, which will feature cosmetic items only. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of when the first Battle Pass will drop, but we do know it’s poised to arrive sometime before the end of the year. That said, while we don’t know when it will release, we at least know what’s presumably going to be in it — and that’s all of the above cosmetics.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

