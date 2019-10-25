Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: How PS4 and Xbox One Crossplay Works

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare allows PS4, Xbox One, and PC players to play with each other via crossplay, a first for Call of Duty. That said, when you launch the game and hop into multiplayer, crossplay isn’t automatically switched on. You have to opt in. So, first you need to choose to enable the feature. But before you even bother with this, make sure you have a COD Account to play the game with. If you don’t have a COD Account, well you can make one by clicking right here. And that’s about all you need to do in order to start playing with your friends across platforms.

That said, you have some options. You can just turn on crossplay and play with anybody, with no filters. Meanwhile, if you don’t want to play with keyboard and mouse players because of their inherent advantage, you can choose to filter out all keyboard and mouse players. You may still play with PC players, but they will be using a controller. Of course, you can also use a keyboard and mouse on PS4 and Xbox One if you want. In short, if you don’t want to play against someone using a different controller input than you, you don’t have to, but you can if you want.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, with crossplay on, games should fill up and load in faster, as there’s a bigger pool of players for the game to choose from.

Meanwhile, if you want to play with your friends across platforms, you can. With your fancy COD Account, you can create cross-platform Friends lists and even Party up with these friends via this way.

That said, expect more trash talk than normal in those crossplay lobbies, as PS4 and Xbox One players clash against each other. You throw in some PC master race gamers into the mix, and well, things could get quite lively. Of course, they won’t reach the old Call of Duty lobby days where virtually everyone was on mic, but it could produce shades of those nostalgic (and awful) times.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to let me know over there or to just talk about all things gaming.