New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Game Leaked

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game has been partially leaked before its reveal. The leak comes the way of well-known Call of Duty insider and leaker The Ghost of Hope, who has proven reliable with previous Call of Duty leaks in the past. Taking to social media platform X, the leaker relayed word of the next Call of Duty game coming from Infinity Ward, which won’t release next year in 2025, but in 2026.

Adding to this, the leaker claims it will be a Modern Warfare game, and use both omnimovement and wall running, the latter of which is expected to feature in Call of Duty 2025 as well. Meanwhile, a remaster of the majority of the original Modern Warfare 3 maps from 2011 alongside brand new maps are expected to be a part of the multiplayer offering.

“What I am hearing about Infinity Ward’s next game,” writes the leaker. “Infinity Ward’s next game is currently scheduled for late 2026. Infinity Ward will be utilizing Omnimovement and Wall Running (hhich is currently rumored to be a feature in Call of Duty 2025 as well) in their game. Infinity Ward will also be remastering a majority of Modern Warfare 3 (2011) maps for their game alongside new original maps.”

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the leak. With such a heavy connection to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, it will be interesting to see what the game is called. It wouldn’t make much sense for it be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 considering this deep connection. However, Activision already redid Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in 2023 so that is off the table as well.

All of that said, take all of this with a grain of salt. Both the report itself and the speculation it has created. Nothing here is official. Meanwhile, it has not drawn any type of comment from Infinity Ward nor Activision nor Activision-owners Xbox. We don’t suspect this will change for a variety of reasons — primarily because the trio never comments on rumors — but if there is any type of comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

