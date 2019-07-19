Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Shares 5 Minutes of Gunfight Gameplay

Infinity Ward put together a livestream last week where they revealed Gunfight, the new fast-paced 2v2 mode that will be featured in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Not only will the action itself be quick, but the rounds themselves will fly by as each one only lasts for 40 seconds. Even if time runs out, overtime is only an additional 10 seconds. Needless to say, it’s going to provide some quick action for those looking to get down on it. That said, the devs have officially revealed gameplay footage of Gunfight in glorious 4K on the PlayStation 4 Pro.

As can be seen in the video above, the gameplay experience that will be featured in Gunfight is going to be interesting to say the least. The premise is simple: two teams of two go head to head with the exact same weapon loadout and battle it out for the win. Winning can be done in a few different ways. Eliminating the other team will be the quickest way to victory, but players can also earn the win in overtime by eliminating the other team or capturing the flag. If it’s a draw at the end of overtime, the team with the most health wins. Here’s more:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a fast-paced, pick-up-and-play experience that’s easy to learn.

However, delve deeper into this mode and you’ll uncover tactically expansive gameplay that’s difficult to master.

The close-quarter action, quick turnaround between rounds, and the speed in which you can return to the action make for an exceptionally competitive game mode.

Some have compared the instant, entertaining, and competitive action to a fighting game. But one with armaments and set in the Call of Duty universe.

A typical loadout is a Primary weapon, a Secondary weapon, a Tactical Grenade (like a Flashbang), and a piece of Lethal Equipment (like a frag grenade).

All information is subject to change during the game-balancing and fine-tuning portion of development.

Gunfight is just one element, there is a ton of more content – modes, maps and overall goodness coming to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to arrive on October 25th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Excited to jump into Gunfight when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases this fall? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!