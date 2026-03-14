Every GameCube Game on Nintendo Switch Online So Far, Ranked

The Nintendo Switch Online library finally added GameCube games to its lineup of classic collections last year. These games are only available for Nintendo Switch 2 owners and will require an Expansion Pack upgrade to your NSO membership to play. But as far as collections go, the GameCube lineup for NSO has kicked off with some truly solid installments. If you’ve got a Switch 2, it’s well worth checking out the list of GameCube titles on offer.

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As of March 2026, there are a total of 9 GameCube games available on the Switch 2 via the classics library, pending the addition of Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness. This number is likely to grow over the next year, as we’ve already seen 2 new additions since 2026 began. But while the number is still pretty manageable, the time is ripe for ranking the offerings. If you’re eager to get your GameCube nostalgia on, here’s every title available via Nintendo Switch Online, ranked from least to most essential for a replay.

9) Wario World

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This 2003 GameCube release is well worth revisiting if you enjoy classic platformers. However, Wario World does fall a bit short of the charm of other Wario spinoff games. That makes it one of the weaker offerings in the Switch 2 library of GameCube titles.

Though Wario himself remains as hilarious as ever, many fans found the platforming mechanics felt dated even back in 2003. That means that returning to the game in 2026 now that it’s part of the GameCube classics library may not be as satisfying as you might hope.

8) Luigi’s Mansion

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The first entry in the Luigi’s Mansion series may not hold up to more recent installments, but it’s still a fun game. Released in 2018 for the GameCube and 3DS, the game brought Luigi into the spotlight for the first time. So if you’re a big fan of Mario’s brother, you won’t want to miss it. That said, the gameplay can get repetitive, and the game has been criticized for being short.

Luigi’s Mansion is a solid and entertaining ghost-hunting game with solid graphics and an entertaining story. That said, there’s not much to it in terms of gameplay variety and length. If you played it back in the day, it may not bear revisiting. But if you’ve not yet had the pleasure, Luigi’s Mansion is certainly worth an initial playthrough if you’ve got a Switch 2 and NSO Expansion Pack.

7) Super Mario Strikers

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This lesser-known series of Mario Sports games gives soccer the Mario treatment. Super Mario Strikers, which came out in 2005, was the first installment. And it hit the ground running with solid gameplay, best suited for multiplayer. That said, like most Mario sports spinoffs, it’s going to be fun for a smaller target audience.

Super Mario Strikers is best enjoyed with friends, but it can offer some entertaining single-player gameplay for a time. The series has a cult following among soccer fans, and Super Mario Strikers is arguably a better game than the 2022 Nintendo Switch installment. If you like sports games, this is worth a go. Otherwise, the GameCube classics library has better options.

6) Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness

Image courtesy of Genius Sonority, The Pokemon Company, and Nintendo

This game isn’t available in the Nintendo Switch Online library just yet, but it was confirmed to be added in March 2026. So, I’m including it here since we should have it soon enough, and you might be wondering if it’s worth your time. The short answer: maybe? This spinoff had a mixed reception at launch and remains a topic of debate in the Pokemon community.

Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness is a follow-up to Pokemon Colosseum, which is also expected to hit the GameCube library in the near future. Generally, it’s considered the weaker of the two, but if you’re a diehard Pokemon fan looking for a nostalgia hit, it’s worth revisiting. That said, it’s been criticized for a weak storyline and overly simplistic gameplay, so you may be better off with the many other Pokemon titles available on the Switch 2.

5) Chibi-Robo !

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This 2006 GameCube platformer stars an adorable little robot on a mission to be helpful. It spawned a series of games starring the cute lil guy, but the original is generally regarded as the best of the bunch. If you want a wholesome, entertaining game with a touch of GameCube-era nostalgia, Chibi-Robo! is probably going to deliver.

Chibi-Robo! is often considered an underrated gem from the GameCube era. It centers on completing housework to earn Happy Points, solving various challenges as you do so. It has a charming story and solid sound design, but many felt the graphics were dated even in its time. Still, if you want a relaxing platformer with a cute concept, this one is worth grabbing from the GameCube library on Switch 2.

4) F-Zero GX

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Many Nintendo fans long to see a comeback for the F-Zero series, but so far, it’s not likely to happen. F-Zero GX, which released in 2003, was the last main series installment for a major console. And it was a pretty solid entry at that, earning praise from critics and fans alike. If you enjoy racing games, F-Zero GX is one of the best games in the GameCube classics lineup for Switch 2 so far.

This futuristic racing game tasks players to battle it out in an intergalactic Grand Prix. It builds on the N64 game that came before it, and many fans felt it perfected the formula. It’s tough but incredibly fun, with lots of strategy involved to win each race. F-Zero GX also delivers on gameplay variety, with multiple game modes and plenty of customization options on offer. It’s well worth replaying for racing fans who want to supplement Switch 2’s Mario Kart World.

3) Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance

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Fire Emblem is one of the most iconic JRPG series out there. And unlike many of the series on this list, it’s still kicking, with a new game on the way this year. While not the highest-rated game in the franchise, 2005’s GameCube release Path of Radiance is nevertheless a solid entry in a great lineup of JRPGs. That makes it one of the best games currently available on the Switch 2 via the GameCube library.

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance features a standalone story, as do most Fire Emblem games. That means you can jump right in even if it’s your first experience with the series. The game brings players to Tellius, where they are tasked with preventing a dark deity’s return. The game features tough but engaging turn-based combat, with an impressive roster of characters on offer. If you enjoy a good JRPG, this is a game well worth revisiting.

2) The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

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Most any Legend of Zelda game is well worth playing, and The Wind Waker is no exception. This 2002 release was the first Zelda game for GameCube, and it’s one of the highest-rated entries in the series to date. With a solid storyline, great animation for its time, and gameplay that still holds up well today, The Wind Waker is one of the best retro games to revisit on Switch 2.

The Wind Waker sees Link on a quest to rescue his sister from forever villain Ganon. It takes place on the sea as players travel between islands in their search for the tools to take down Ganon. Again. If you like The Legend of Zelda or just want to enjoy a solid GameCube game, it’s hard to go wrong with this one.

1) Soul Calibur 2

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If you like beat ’em ups, or even if you don’t, Soul Calibur 2 is well worth a try. This remains one of my personal favorite games from the GameCube era, and I’m not alone. It remains one of the highest-rated games in its franchise, which sadly hasn’t seen a new installment since 2018. Soul Calibur 2 is one of the best offerings in Nintendo Switch Online’s library of GameCube games so far.

The Soul Calibur games got their start as arcade games, and the console ports took it up a notch. Soul Calibur 2 is a solid beat ’em up that also features a surprisingly engaging story mode. And the GameCube version even lets you play as Link from the aforementioned Legend of Zelda. I’m not the biggest beat ’em up fan, but this game delivers graphics and gameplay that’ll engage even more casual players.

What GameCube games are you hoping to see added to the NSO library? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!