Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reveals Two Changes Coming to Multiplayer

When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC back in October, it received a fair share of criticism, mostly for its multiplayer. Of this criticism, most of it appeared to stem around the multiplayer maps, how they encourage camping, how camping encourages claymore abuse, and how a lack of red dot minimap makes it harder to play on the move. A few months later, Infinity Ward has fixed many of these problems, but there’s still things players aren’t happy about, which, to a certain extent, is inevitable.

That said, changes are on the way. And interacting with fans on Twitter, co-design director of multiplayer at Infinity Ward, Joe Cecot, teased some of these changes. More specifically, Cecot revealed there’s changes coming to Trophy Systems. Further, Infinity Ward wants to do mode crossovers with Cranked in the future.

The intent is to make it a softer grenade counter. When Trophies were introduced in MW3 the did a constant 30 damage when destroying an explosive (I believe) with a small radius though it’s been a while. I’ll look at the damage now and see where it’s at. — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) January 4, 2020

We’ve talked about doing variations or other modes using the cranked modifier. @DavidMickner coded it up this way for this reason. I’m sure in the future we’ll do some things like this 🙂 — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) January 4, 2020

Unfortunately, Cecot didn’t divulge when players can expect some of these changes, but it sounds like they are currently in the pipeline. In other words, they could be arriving soon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional platforms.

