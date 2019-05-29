Activision Confirms New Call of Duty Game’s Reveal Date

A first look at Activision‘s next Call of Duty game isn’t far away now that the publisher has officially set May 30th as the reveal date for the next installation in the series. We still don’t know for sure yet what it’ll be called – though all rumors from the past point to it being named Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – but we’ll find that out at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday when Activision tells all. A stream on YouTube has already been set up in preparation for the reveal, so you can check back there at the designated time to see what the game’s all about.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account shared a brief video to tease the reveal of the new game and set the date for when that’ll happen. We hear a female voice talking about how “they could be anywhere” before the reveal date is shown. You may be able to see some hints like possible emblems or other references if you look hard enough, and people are certainly going to try and do so, but it’s difficult to make out much more from the teaser other than the obvious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Going Dark pic.twitter.com/gysaUrs0qt — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 29, 2019

Leading up to the game’s teaser on Wednesday and the upcoming reveal, we’ve seen multiple hints that something would be happening this week. Various reports and sources first suggested last week that the game would be unveiled on May 30th, and those were supported by Activision’s actions. The Call of Duty social media accounts went dark this week in preparation for the reveal, so the announcement from today and the reveal seemed imminent. There was also a directory for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare which was added to Twitch, an interesting find that hinted at the reveal and also appeared to confirm the new game’s name.

Whatever happens on Thursday during the reveal, you can expect to see more about the new Call of Duty game during E3 this year, specifically during the E3 Coliseum events. The Infinity Ward team who is developing this year’s Call of Duty will take the stage during E3 2019 to talk about the game. Between now and then, you can probably expect to see a trailer or two and some deep dives into Call of Duty 2019 to share more details.

Activision will reveal the new Call of Duty game on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT.