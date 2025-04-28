Seth Rogen Teased as Playable Character in Call of Duty

Seth Rogen may be coming to Call of Duty as a playable character very soon. Despite starting as almost an interactive documentary about World War II, Call of Duty has evolved into something pretty extravagant. It has largely moved away from its grounded roots in favor of a big, explosive cinematic blockbuster and embraced itself as being something that is a bit goofy. While the campaigns still try to take themselves somewhat seriously while being heightened, the Call of Duty multiplayer modes are extremely disconnected from reality. This has been a point of controversy for some Call of Duty fans who wish it still felt like a military game, but unfortunately for them, pop culture skins make a lot of money.

Call of Duty has had pop culture crossovers dating all the way back to Call of Duty: Ghosts in 2013, which had modes featuring things like the Predator and Michael Myers. However, it wasn’t really until Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone that we started to see more crossover events with big icons. Call of Duty has featured Ninja Turtles, athletes, rappers, superheroes, and much more. There was even an event that featured King Kong and Godzilla. It’s all pretty whacky and it only continues to get whackier with each new Call of Duty game.

The latest crossover bundle is Jay and Silent Bob, the two stoners played by Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. The two characters are now available in Call of Duty as part of a larger 4/20 celebration from Call of Duty, something routinely celebrated by the franchise. However, it seems like they may not be the only ones coming to Call of Duty. As part of an ad for the Jay and Silent Bob skins, Call of Duty teased the possibility of Seth Rogen joining the game.

Jay and Silent Bob fire up Call of Duty… their way😶‍🌫️🎮 pic.twitter.com/vOMKX6tCtR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 28, 2025

At the end of the ad, Kevin Smith and Mewes are sitting on a couch playing Call of Duty together when a third player by the name of CanadianSmokeMonster joins their game while Rogen’s distinct laugh can be heard in the background. The actor is known for a bunch of stoner comedies, but has also recently been making the critically acclaimed TV series, The Studio, for Apple. Why he would be in Call of Duty is anyone’s guess. Maybe he’s just a big fan of the game and Call of Duty wanted to have him. As of right now, we have no idea when he could be joining the game, but it seems like a very specific tease and he may be added as a playable character later this season.

What do you think of Seth Rogen possibly joining Call of Duty? Let me know in the comments.