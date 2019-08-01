Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is Bringing Back the Nuke

Killstreaks are returning in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. With them: the famous 25-kill reward of the Nuke. The map-devastating reward will be available in the new game, though we’re not sure if it will end a multiplayer game of simply wipe out the map and each opposing player on it before respawns prompt the game to continue.

In a trailer shown at a reveal event for Modern Warfare in Los Angeles, the Nuke was on full display as the stinger of the trailer. Later in the day, developers of the game confirmed to Comicbook.com that the Nuke is, in fact, back in the game. It comes with a lot of familiar killstreak rewards and some newly designed options for players to keep their momentum going and value their multiplayer life.

The kill streaks are as follows: Personal Radar at 3 kills, Counter UAV, UAV, or Care Package at 4 kills, Cluster Strike, Cruise Missile, or Precision Airstrike at 5 kills, Wheelson or Infantry Assault Vehicle at 7 kills, Emergency Airdrop or VTOL Jet at 8 Kills, Chopper Gunner, White Phosphorus or Support Helo at 10 kills, Gunship or Advanced UAV at 12 kills, and Juggernaut at 15 Kills. Then, at 25 kills, players are rewarded with the ability to call in a Nuke. Each of the aforementioned killstreak rewards can be seen in the video above, with the exception of the Nuke.

Which killstreak are you most excited to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set for release on October 25.