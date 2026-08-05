Nintendo Switch 2 Reportedly Getting One of Its Biggest Third-Party Games Yet in September

A new report has claimed that Nintendo Switch 2 users will be getting one of the platform’s biggest third-party games yet in the coming month. Since launching this past year, there have already been a number of high-profile games from publishers other than Nintendo that have arrived on Switch 2. Titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Street Fighter 6 have been joined by others such as Elden Ring and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered that will be released in the near future. Now, another major game for Switch 2 is said to be heading to the console, and its arrival isn’t very far off.

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According to Dealabs, Blizzard Entertainment is gearing up to bring Diablo IV to Nintendo Switch 2 in September. Originally released in 2023, Diablo IV is the latest entry in Blizzard’s long-running action series and has continued to be updated routinely by the developer since. While a version of the game for Switch 2 has leaked in the past, Blizzard itself has yet to formally announce that Diablo IV will be coming to the hardware. Based on this new report, however, that won’t hold true for much longer.

Specifically, it’s said that Diablo IV will be releasing next month for Switch 2 on either September 15th or September 18th. The game is said to be retailing for $69.99 when it launches, with further details on what it will include still a mystery. This means that Diablo IV’s newest DLC, Lord of Hatred, may not be folded into this release, and would have to be purchased separately.

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As for when Blizzard could make this news of Diablo IV coming to Nintendo Switch 2 official, it’s hard to say. Gamescom, the world’s largest gaming convention, is taking place at the end of August and will be a venue in which countless publishers share huge news tied to their upcoming games. Blizzard could join in on these festivities and divulge Diablo IV’s imminent launch on Switch 2 at this time.

Then again, BlizzCon 2026 is taking place next month from September 12th to 13th and may end up being where Blizzard prefers to make such an announcement. Sharing news of this Switch 2 port for Diablo IV with its most hardcore fans would surely generate quite a bit of excitement, even if the existence of the game leaked beforehand.

Regardless of where and when Blizzard opts to divulge the existence of Diablo IV on Nintendo Switch 2, what isn’t in doubt is that the game is coming to the platform. Whenever we hear more about this port directly from Blizzard, we’ll be sure to bring you the full details of its release here on ComicBook.