New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Requires a Huge Download

The next Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update, scheduled to drop tomorrow, April 28th, is going to be a huge one. Well, at least in size, if not content. Developer Infinity Ward recently revealed that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be required to download a roughly 15GB update in order to continue playing Modern Warfare. Given the wording of the notice, this seems to be on top of whatever download will be needed for the patch as normal.

"Tuesday’s update includes a required download for PlayStation and Xbox, about 15gbs, and is required to access Modern Warfare," the recent community update from Infinity Ward reads. It's unclear exactly what all is included in this "Data Pack 1" download for console users as full patch notes have not yet been revealed. The few sample patch notes given are largely bug fixes and the usual playlist updates.

This week's community update blog is now live! Get a recap on what happened this week in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone and see what we have in store for next week! https://t.co/eyzHmBUWXw pic.twitter.com/J2nOs3ulyW — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 25, 2020

"Once you install the patch and select a mode, (multiplayer, campaign, Special Operations, etc.), you will be brought to a game install menu," the update from the developer continues. "Here, you’ll need to download Data Pack 1 from this menu. Once the download is complete, you will need to hard close and reopen the game application."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the free-to-play battle royale video game Call of Duty: Warzone are available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Call of Duty franchise right here.

