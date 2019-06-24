Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4, Xbox One, and PC Crossplay Already Up and Working

When Infinity Ward announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare it confirmed the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game will have crossplay at launch, which would be a first for a series. That said, upon reveal, it was a bit unclear how extensive the crossplay would be. For example, was it just going to be PS4 and PC and Xbox One and PC or crossplay across every system? Well, Infinity Ward has confirmed the latter is the case. Further, it’s already up and running at the Infinity Ward office.

The confirmation comes way of Infinity Ward’s narrative director Taylor Kurosaki, who said not only is the feature coming, but it’s already ready to go, squashing the rumors that it actually isn’t happening.

Crossplay is happening. Believe it. It’s real. It’s working, now. — Taylor Kurosaki (@taylorkurosaki) June 13, 2019

It’s all working right now at IW. — Taylor Kurosaki (@taylorkurosaki) June 13, 2019

Crossplay between consoles and PC is a go! — Taylor Kurosaki (@taylorkurosaki) June 13, 2019

As you may know, there’s not many games right now with PS4 and Xbox One cross-play. There’s Fortnite, Rocket League, and a few others, but that’s it. So, this is a pretty big deal. As for how crossplay will work with PC is a bit unclear though. As you will know, a keyboard and mouse gives PC players an advantage over anyone using a controller. So, how Infinity Ward will balance this remains to be seen, but I’m sure it’s already thought about this and has a solution.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches later this year on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

