Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bug Breaks the Game in the Most Bizarre Way Possible

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC last month, and it quickly became the fastest-selling entry in the long-running and successful first-person shooter series in some time. However, that doesn’t mean it’s been a problem free launch for Infinity Ward and Activision. There’s been plenty of problems and castigation of the game’s shortcomings. And while the game is certainly far from bug ridden, it does, like most modern AAA releases, have issues in this regard. That said, one of the worst bugs yet was recently discovered by a player over on Reddit.

Taking to the popular forum, one player recently shared a brief gameplay clip of theirs that features a strange bug I personally haven’t seen from the game yet: a bug that tilts the player’s perspective. As you can see in the clip below, at one point the player’s screen completely rotates, giving the illusion that the floor is actually the right side of the screen. It makes the game unplayable, but thankfully it only lasted until the player quickly — and hilariously — met the kill cam.

Again, these type of bugs are far from common. They are the exception, not the rule. However, it does illustrate that the game is far from bug free, which to be fair, no game is really and truly bug free these days, especially at the level of design and technical complexity of a game like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past,” reads the opening of our official review of the game. “Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with. Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times.”