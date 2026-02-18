Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gets Major Discount to Only $10

Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the latest entry in the iconic Ubisoft series, has been hit with a new sale that has brought its price down to a mere $10. Over the past year since its launch, AC Shadows has been discounted a variety of times. However, most of these sales have only ever brought the game into the $25 to $35 range at the least. Fortunately, if you’ve continued to hold off on buying Shadows for yourself, a new offer has arrived at the perfect time.

As of this moment, retailer BJ’s has slashed the price of Assassin’s Creed Shadows to a mere $9.99. This deal applies to both the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions of the game, with those looking to pick it up on Switch 2 left out. While this is an excellent sale without question, BJ’s is a storefront that requires a membership in order to purchase its products. As such, unless you’re an active member at BJ’s, you will not be able to snatch AC Shadows for this price. That is, unless you’re willing to jump through one small hoop.

BJ’s actually offers a “One Day Pass” option, which lets anyone purchase items from the retailer for a single 24-hour period without having to be a member. If you sign up for this pass, you’ll then be able to acquire Assassin’s Creed Shadows for yourself without having to actually join the store’s membership program.

Should You Jump on This AC Shadows Sale?

If you’re still on the fence when it comes to playing Assassin’s Creed Shadows, I personally recommend picking it up, especially for this price. While there are things to like and dislike about this new Assassin’s Creed entry, Ubisoft has continued to update the game at a steady pace since its launch. In fact, it just received a new patch yesterday that made the parkour controls in Shadows better than ever before.

Considering that this is the lowest price that Assassin’s Creed Shadows might ever sell for, I would definitely suggest that you take advantage of this deal while it’s still ongoing. Even if you end up playing AC Shadows and don’t end up caring for it yourself, you’ll only end up being out $10, which is quite a small price to pay.

