Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Lets You Shoot Through Walls and Cover

Last week Infinity Ward finally revealed this year’s Call of Duty, which will be a soft reboot of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and that will hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25. At the time of reveal, one of the things Infinity Ward highlighted is that the new entry features a completely new engine that can run a model for bullet penetration. In other words, it’s pretty fancy, and will allow you to shoot through walls and cover. Further, enemies — human and NPCs — can also do the same, changing up the gameplay of the first-person shooter in a meaningful way.

That said, players won’t be able to shoot through anything they like, only certain materials, such as thin cloth, cardboard, and wood-veneer doors. However, other materials will thwart bullets.

“There are certain types of materials you will be able to break through,” said Jacob Minkoff, Infinity Ward’s campaign gameplay director, while speaking to PCGamesN. Bullets will still penetrate these surfaces and materials they just won’t pass through them the same way.

“There are doors that you can’t shoot apart too, so we had to go and design a visual language for the doors that you can and can’t destroy,” added art director Joel Emslie. I would say one of the best parts of the experience is the bullet penetration. Just looking at soft cover and knowing that if you can shoot through it, so can your enemy – it’s a nice part of gameplay.”

And of course, what gun you’re packing changes just how much your bullets penetrate different surfaces. So, if you unleash a LMG round into a wall, there’s a good chance it’s going to go through and hit the enemy. But if you have a low-impact sub-machine gun, you may not have the same luck. In other words, every gun has its own penetration value.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is poised to release on October 25 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

