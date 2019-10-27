Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Funniest Killcam So Far Has Been Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare released onto PS4, Xbox One, and PC Thursday night, and after some initial server issues, players flooded the new first-person shooter, and have been playing it all weekend. That said, as you would expect, some quality content is already being produced. For example, yesterday Dr Disrespect shared a clip of his savage 1v6 clutch. Meanwhile, today, perhaps the funniest killcam yet has been revealed, and naturally it involves a claymore and what I assume is a new player who doesn’t understand yet that claymores are the bane of existence.

In the killcam, you can see the player running. Alert, they spot the claymore. So, of course they shoot it so it won’t blow them up. Problem? They don’t move far enough back, and so the explosion kills them anyway. As you may know, the claymore explosion radius is pretty far reaching, but clearly this player didn’t know that, because they basically shot the thing while on top of it. And as a result, they get blasted away from the camera as their gun goes flying.

Of course, this isn’t the only thing you can end up in a killcam for trying to shoot. On two separate occasions I saw someone shoot an enemy resupply box, not knowing those also have a pretty big explosion radius.

