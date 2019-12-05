Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Confirms Fan-Favorite Mode Is Returning

Infinity Ward has confirmed that a fan-favorite mode is returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. When the mode will return precisely, isn’t divulged, but Infinity Ward promises it will in a future update. The mode is the Shoot House 24/7 playlist, which was a favorite mode of many when the game launched. However, this week when Season 1 and the game’s first Battle Pass hit, it was removed, angering many fans in the process.

The confirmation comes way of Infinity Ward over on Reddit. When asked by a user and fan if the team had any intention on bringing the mode back, Infinity Ward developer Joe Cecot confirmed it will be back in a future update. When it will be back exactly, who knows. For now, all we really know is it’s coming back in the future.

As mentioned above, there was quite the upheaval when Infinity Ward revealed that it removed Shoot House 24/7 from the game. At the time, many players took to social media and forums, expressing this displeasure, which Infinity Ward apparently heard loud and clearly.

