New Starcraft Game Details Revealed (And It’s Only 2 Months Away)

It’s been 11 years since the last entry in Blizzard’s StarCraft franchise, as StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void was released back in 2015. Since then, the franchise has been rather quiet, but thankfully, fans have a new game to look forward to, and not only do we have new details on the game, but we now know that the game will be released in just two months, so you don’t even need to wait that long to jump back into the StarCraft universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest game in the franchise is the upcoming StarCraft Tabletop Miniatures Game from Archon Studios and Blizzard Entertainment, and it brings the epic war between the Terrans, the Zerg, and the Protoss to life on the tabletop. Not only will you be able to add franchise icons Jim Raynor, Kerrigan, and Artanis to your armies, but you’ll have a host of amazing-looking miniatures to build your forces out as you look to take the victory. Even better is the fact that the Two-Player Starter Set is hitting retail in May of this year, so you can pick up one set and jump into the battle in just two months.

All You Need Is The StarCraft Two Player Starter Set, But An Even Bigger Battle Awaits

Screenshot Screenshot

The Two-Player Starter Set has everything you need to jump into a thrilling battle, and those who pick it up will instantly get access to the Terrans and the Zerg factions. For the Terrans, you’ll get 12 Marines, 2 Marauders, 3 Medics, 1 Jim Raynor, and 1 Defense Drone. For the Zerg, you’ll get 24 Zerglings, 3 Roaches, 1 Queen, 1 Kerrigan, and 1 Omega Worm. You’ll also get 15 pieces of terrain, bases, cards, a ruler, dice, and tokens, and the set retails for $199.99.

Screenshot Screenshot

Now, if you are a Protoss player, fear not, because there is also a Protoss Starter Set available for the same time frame. This set includes 6 Zealots, 4 Adepts, 1 Adept Shade, 2 Sentrys, 2 Force Fields, 1 Artanis, and 1 Pylon. You’ll also get the bases, cards, ruler, and tokens like the 2 Player Starter Set, and the Protoss Starter Set will retail for $109.00. There is also a bundle to get both Starter Sets for $289.00.

If you want to build an even more epic battle, you absolutely can, thanks to a few different set additions. The first is an online and tradeshow-exclusive Zeratul miniature, which you can add to your Protoss army to bring in even more firepower. You can also pick up the StarCraft Stalker set, which features 2 Stalker miniatures to add to your Protoss army.

Screenshot Screenshot

For the Zerg, you can add the Hydralisk Set, which comes with 4 powerful Hydralisks along with their bases and cards. They will no doubt give your Zerg army an edge against the opposition, but if you are instead building a Terran army, you can add some extra firepower of your own as well. All you have to do is pick up the Goliath set, which features 1 Goliath miniature that can take out enemy ground and air units when they are on the battlefield.

The last optional piece at the moment is the Lost Temple set, which lets players recreate StarCraft’s iconic Lost Temple map with a set of 15 Terrain Pieces. It also includes a cloth playmat to raise the immersion even further while also helping to keep your miniatures moving across the battlefield seamlessly. The Lost Temple retails for $49.00.

With all of the options available, longtime franchise fans can build the army of their dreams, but those who love miniatures games and like the various StarCraft factions can jump into a starter set and find out why the franchise has become such a fan favorite over the years.

The StarCraft Miniatures Game Two Player Starter Set hits retail in May of 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!