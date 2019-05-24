Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Is Inspired By Controversial “No Russian” Level in MW2

Today, multiple reports surfaced revealing that Call of Duty 2019 is not called Modern Warfare 4, but is simply called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Then not long after that, word that the game is a “soft reboot” popped up. And now more details have been revealed, again, courtesy of Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, who clearly has been sitting on a mountain of Call of Duty scoops. According to Schreier, the game is indeed a reboot of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, which is not only widely considered the best and most important Call of Duty game, but is also one of the biggest releases of all-time when you consider the impact it had on the first-person shooter genre.

Further, the soft reboot will focus “heavy on troubling, realistic emotions, very much inspired by the controversial ‘No Russian level” in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. For those that don’t know: “No Russians” is a controversial level from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 where as Joseph Allen, an undercover CIA agent, players participate in a mass shooting of civilians in a Moscow airport to gain the trust of a Russian terrorist group. Players could skip the level all together and not kill any civilians, but that didn’t stop the level from stirring up quite a bit of controversy back in 2009, which was less lenient on violence in video games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, what does this mean that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is inspired by the No Russian level? Well, it seems to suggest not only will the game boast a personal and emotional campaign, but it will be gritty and not shy away from violence.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a tiny grain of salt. It’s unofficial information, after all. However, Schreier has proved himself to be one of the industry’s most reliable sources and reporters, which is to say, this information is most likely true.

As you will know, Activision has confirmed Infinity Ward will reveal this year’s installment before the end of June, and if recent reports are accurate, said reveal is coming sooner rather than later.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What are you hoping to see from this year’s Call of Duty?