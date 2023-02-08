Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Confirms Beloved Mode Is Returning

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back yet another beloved game mode. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is already one of the most valuable Call of Duty games out there. While there is a lot of debate over the actual quality over the whole game, it is undeniable that there is a ton of content. There's a big blockbuster campaign, Warzone 2, DMZ, Spec Ops, and a multiplayer mode with a ton of modes and maps to play on. Season 2 aims to expand the game with a wealth of new content including a new Warzone 2 map, new gameplay changes, and the return of fan-favorite modes like Infected.

However, Infected isn't the only casual mode making a return in season 2. It's been confirmed that season 2 will feature the return of Gun Game, a really popular mode that was introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops via Wager Matches. Wager Matches allowed players to gamble in-game currency that could be used to buy in-game cosmetics and other items, but also provide stakes to casual matches of party-esque game types. Gun Game sees everyone start with the same weapon and every time they kill someone, they get a new and often better weapon. The first one to rotate through all of the weapons wins, but if they get stabbed at any point, they get knocked back to their previous gun. It's a pretty fun and casual mode that does have a touch of competitiveness in it and it will indeed return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on February 15th alongside season 2's release.

There are a bunch of other modes that fans are hoping to see return to Call of Duty in the future. People really want to see Gunfight make a return after it was introduced in 2019's Modern Warfare. The mode is a 2v2 game type on a pretty small map where each player has one life per round. It's quick and it is more skill dependent than some of the other modes in the game.

Are you excited to see Gun Game making a return? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.