Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Are Furious With Major DMZ Setback

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are super angry about a change being made with DMZ. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced a lot of gameplay and mechanical changes to the battle royale, but it also introduced a brand new mode that totally shakes up the formula. The mode is known as DMZ and is all about collecting loot while surviving against both players and AI. Unlike a battle royale, though, the goal isn't to be the last man standing. It's simply about getting as much as you can before heading to an extraction point, but if you die, you lose everything on you including the gear you brought into the DMZ.

With that said, players have spent months accumulating loot and gear in their inventories and take a lot of pride in their victories. However, that will all be going away soon. In a recent blog post that details some changes coming in the second season of the game, it was revealed that all DMZ players will have their inventories completely wiped as well as get a refresh on their Faction mission progress. Naturally, this makes everyone feel like all of their hard work has been for nothing. If you spend months of your life investing your time and energy into a game to make all kinds of progress, but then have it all stripped from you, it definitely feels like a slap in the face. It's unclear if this will just be for season 2 or if this will continue to happen every season, but players across social media voiced their dissatisfaction over the matter.

Players aren’t reacting well to the news that all of their progress in DMZ will be wiped when Season 2 starts.



It was never communicated that wipes were even a possibility.



Now players feel blindsided and like they wasted all their time and efforts for essentially nothing. pic.twitter.com/Fa1shD1wHQ — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) January 26, 2023

Some were also confused as to why a wipe is needed in DMZ given there's no real economy or anything to create player imbalance. The blog post didn't really explain why this was happening, but a more detailed blog post will arrive around the time season 2 drops, so maybe that will offer some clarity. Either way, DMZ players are a bit frustrated given this was not communicated at any point before now.

What do you think of Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ changes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.