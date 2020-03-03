Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Adds Tamagotchi Watches

Infinity Ward said long ago that it would be adding a unique feature in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that revolved around Tamagotchi devices which tracked players’ in-game performances. That feature has now arrived in Modern Warfare with the release of the game’s latest patch, and it looks like it’s considerably more involved than it first appeared to be. This “Tomogunchi” feature as Infinity Ward is calling it consists of a wristwatch players can accessorize their characters with before their matches so that they can make sure their new pets are taken care of throughout a match. Players have to interact with their pet to keep it alive and evolve it and must react to its emotions accordingly by completing certain tasks.

Acquiring a Tomogunchi from the game’s store starts players off with a watch and an egg on the device’s screen which will later grow into their very own pet. After equipping it and heading into a match, the egg will work on breaking free before it eventually turns into a “Baby Tomogunchi.” It’s up to players to take care of it after that to make sure its needs are met.

To evolve your new friend through its various stages of existence, you’ll have to interact with it during games by pressing “Up” on the d-pad or hitting that key on a keyboard. Check on your pet and you may find that it’s in one of four emotional states: Hungry, Dirty, Unruly, or Sleepy. Players must respond in kind to whichever state the Tomogunchi is in to fix whatever problem it may be having.

“Feed your new friend into contentment by figuring out which emotional state you need to change,” Infinity Ward said. “They head into combat and begin a rampage to feed your Tomogunchi; providing sustenance in the form of Kills, Objective Scoring, Killstreaks, and Wins. That’s going to cheer up your creature in no time! Unless your battles start to go badly, of course….”

There are various types of pets for players to acquire and different secrets to be unearthed, so it’ll probably take players a while before they evolve the Tomogunchi characters into the full range of options available. For those thinking of picking up a Tomogunchi and not taking care of the pet, know that its demeanor will change over time with the result eventually beingdeath, so be ready for that commitment if you decide to acquire one.