Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Meets NBA Jam in Viral New Clip

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC isn’t always about killing enemies. Sometimes, it’s about pretending you’re in a game of NBA Jam, realizing the virality of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare x NBA Jam, taking a video of yourself pretending you’re in NBA Jam while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, adding official NBA Jam commentary to it, and posting it on Reddit for some brief Internet fame. And that’s exactly what one player recently did, and it has me thinking: man, they should really bring back NBA JAM. But I digress, as you would expect, such a terrific masterpiece quickly shot to the top of the game’s Reddit page.

Now, I know what you’re wondering: how long did this take to make? Well, the uploader answered just that in a reply:

“The Molotov was the hardest [to do]…took maybe between 50-75ish attempts to get it perfect. Had to restart my private matches multiple times due to the amount of bodies piled up in front of the hoop, and because I burned the backboard a couple times and it didn’t look good. Meanwhile, the C4 was easy because you can just pick it up (notice I have one stuck to the top of the backboard when I throw it) and the smoke might’ve been less than 10 attempts.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, and at this point, there probably aren’t any coming.

In the most recent and related news, today, Infinity Ward announced that it will be extending the game’s first season, which kicked off back in December. Meanwhile, the developer has also confirmed that it’s adding a new feature specifically for the players who grind the game the most.