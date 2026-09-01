Brutal Legend 2 Potentially Teased by Double Fine

Newly independent studio Double Fine Productions has teased that it may be working on a sequel to its cult-classic game Brutal Legend. Following its separation from Xbox, Double Fine launched a new Kickstarter campaign this week to fund the latest version of its Amnesia Fortnight game jam. And while this project will be a bit smaller in scope, Double Fine has already confirmed that it’s planning on making a larger title that could ultimately be Brutal Legend 2.

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Mentioned in the stretch goals for the Amnesia Fortnight 2026 Kickstarter, Double Fine pledged to develop Brutal Legend 2 if its campaign were to bring in a whopping $100M. Unfortunately, this goal is one that almost certainly won’t be met for a variety of reasons. Not only do Kickstarter campaigns essentially never bring in this amount of money, but Double Fine itself is only looking to get $400,000 in total for its Amnesia Fortnight 2026 venture. As such, it would have to get 250x more than it’s asking for to meet this promise of making Brutal Legend 2.

Still, it’s a bit interesting that Double Fine mentioned a sequel to Brutal Legend at all. In a subsequent post on social media, Double Fine says that it’s looking for a way to seek funding for its next major project. Presumably, this means that the studio is almost certainly trying to partner with a publisher who would fund this game and its development over the coming years. Assuming that it’s already pitching various companies on this venture, it likely has an idea of what it wants to make next.

With this in mind, Brutal Legend 2 being invoked by Double Fine is somewhat of a big deal. There’s reason to believe that this game is the one Double Fine is shopping around to publishers at the moment, as it could have a broad idea of what the sequel’s story and structure could look like. If it were to receive $100M in fan funding instead, however, it wouldn’t have to rely on a publisher to fund Brutal Legend 2 and could begin development right away.

For now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Double Fine. Its next big game is one that is likely multiple years away from being announced, let alone released. Fortunately for the studio, it was able to keep all of its own IP following its split with Xbox, which means that sequels, spin-offs, and remasters tied to properties like Psychonauts, Brutal Legend, Costume Quest, and countless others are possible.

[H/T IGN]