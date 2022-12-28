Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Get New Playlist Update

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 have gotten new playlist updates. Call of Duty has evolved in a pretty dramatic way over the years. What used to be a game with pretty defined features and playlists that didn't change a whole lot aside from adding new maps when there was DLC, Call of Duty has ensured there is always new content to experience in the latest games. New weapons, skins, maps, and modes are always being added (or removed) and the teams behind the game have even gone out of their way to add festive playlists and maps to create some particularly unique content.

The latest playlist update brings back some fan favorites, such as Control for Modern Warfare 2. Infinity Ward has also added Tier 1 Shipment, so if you like to punish yourself, you can absolutely do that. Tier 1 is essentially just a renamed version of Hardcore mode, so HUD is minimal, you pretty much die in one or two bullets, and it's much harder to do well. Given Shipment is already pure chaos, this will likely make for a hellish playlist, but if you can survive, you can probably throw up some wild numbers. This is also the last week of the "Naughty List" playlist, which features a Christmas version of Shipment. For Warzone 2, players can enjoy mini-royale (trios) which is a faster version of Warzone battle royale with less players and smaller safe zones to keep things moving. Third-person battle royale trios and battle royale (quads, trios, duos, and solos) are also being added to the rotation.

We have also added Tier 1 Shipment 💀 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 28, 2022

Needless to say, there's a lot of ways to enjoy both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 right now. Whether you're playing by yourself or with a group of friends, there is enough content to keep you busy. As we approach season 2 in 2023, it's likely we can expect things like a new version of Rebirth Island or other exciting modes to be added to the game in the near future.

What modes and playlists do you want to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.