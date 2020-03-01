Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Royale Mode Video Reportedly Reveals Warzone’s Executions

Following the mode’s release date leak, another Call of Duty: Warzone leak has surfaced, and this time it’s the mode’s operator executions that have seemingly been revealed, courtesy of Modern Warfare YouTuber, IceManIsaac. In other words, it appears we have our first look at the finishers players will be able to whip out on downed players, and, as you would expect, they are pretty macabre and violent.

At the moment, there’s no way to confirm these animations and executions are for the game’s battle royale mode, but it’s unclear what else they could be for. As you may know, executions or finishers are a somewhat common feature in battle royale games. Whether it’s breaking one out after coming out on top of a 1v1 duel or using them to troll players, finishers and executions are quite popular, despite the risk you run attempting them. There’s nothing worse than being stuck in an animation as another enemy player rounds the corner to make light work of you.

Below, you can check out the executions for yourself. That said, it’s important to remember to take all of them with a grain of salt, like any unofficial information or media. Even if some or all of them are coming to the battle royale mode, everything is also subject to change.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, neither Infinity Ward or Activision have commented on the plethora of battle royale leaks, rumors, and reports. And they won’t. Both have a policy of not commenting on information of the unofficial variety. That said, most rumors and leaks are pointing towards an early March release, which means the above pair won’t be silent for much longer.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the battle royale game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and all of our recent coverage of the best-selling 2019 title by clicking right here.