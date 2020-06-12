New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Leak Has Fans Excited for Season 5

✖

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone launched this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and by most accounts, it's an underwhelming addition to both games, however, leaks and scuttlebutt are suggesting the best of what the season has to offer is yet to come. Meanwhile, leaks also have Call of Duty fans excited for Season 5, which hasn't been announced yet, but will drop sometime later this summer. Why? Because two weapons have leaked, one of which is arguably the most popular weapon in all of Call of Duty, and it looks like both will be released with Season 5.

As you will know, each new season of both games adds new weapons. And while Activision and Infinity Ward don't share each season's new weapons until said season launches, they always leak ahead of time. For example, we knew about Season 4's weapons months ago.

That said, with the Season 4 update, new files have been added to the game, and these files feature references to two guns not currently in the game: the Intervention and the SPAS-12. The former is a sniper, and one of the most popular guns across all of Call of Duty. Meanwhile, the latter isn't as popular, but is a fan-favorite for shotguns.

Been in the #ModernWarfare files since the end of February 💯 The intervention may finally be making a return to #CallOfDuty! https://t.co/98IgS0xyLP pic.twitter.com/08GH3SCAZb — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 12, 2020

At the moment of publishing, neither Activision nor Infinity Ward have commented on the leak, and it's unlikely either will, or at least they haven't commented on any previous leaks. So, for now, take this with a grain of salt, but it's unclear why these weapons are in the game's files if it's not to add them at some point.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on all things Call of Duty click here or see the relevant links below:

