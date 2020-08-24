Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Update Announced

✖

Later today, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone players will be treated to a mid-season update, as well as the launch of the Games of Summer global event. The festivities will kick-off on August 28th at 11 p.m. PT, and will run until September 7th. The event will pit players against one another in trials of skill where they'll be representing their country. Outside of the event, the update itself seems like a pretty hefty one for Call of Duty fans. A new map, weapon, operator, and mode will all be included. A roadmap for the mid-season update can be found in the Tweet below.

The new map will appear on the pitch level of the Stadium. There, players will be able to partake in Gunfight tournaments, which are returning to Modern Warfare. MW players will also be able to check out a new variant, Ground War Reinforced. True to its title, Ground War Reinforced is a new spin on Ground War. In the variant, players must compete for flags in order to help downed teammates respawn.

Warzone players will also find some new inclusions. The game is getting a new mode called King Slayer. King Slayer is what Activision refers to as a "large-scale Team Deathmatch." In King Slayer, the circle does not collapse, but moves around the map instead, forcing players to remain on the move. The top five scoring players on each team are referred to as "kings" and taking one out will get players additional points and a free killstreak.

Players of both games will be able to check out a new weapon: the FINN LMG. The weapon is lightweight, and has "exceptional full-auto accuracy." Last but not least, a new operator, Morte, will be added later in the season as part of a bundle that will be available in the store.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

