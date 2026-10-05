New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Release Arriving Before the End of the Month

A new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release is arriving before the end of the month, well ahead of Pokémon Winds and Waves, which has been leaking ahead of its anticipated reshowing on February 27, 2027. To this end, a new evolution of a Pokémon from Pokémon Emerald has leaked. The next mainline releases for Nintendo Switch 2 are roughly a year out, though. For the rest of this year, Pokémon fans don’t have any game releases left to look forward to, but there is another release coming this month, courtesy of VIZ Media.

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More precisely, on October 13, Viz Media will release the 6th volume of 7 announced volumes. The ongoing series is the manga adaptation of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch video games, written by Hidenori Kusaka and illustrated by Satoshi Yamamoto. That said, while they adapt the video games, it’s a retelling. In other words, there is a new story complete with original characters. So, it’s not a substitute for the video games, but runs complementary to them. The story of the games and the manga are similar, but the latter makes changes to the plot and ultimately tells its own unique story.

As noted, there have been five volumes already, with the series beginning in 2025. Meanwhile, the 7th volume is set to arrive on February 9, 2027. Each volume costs $5.99, with Volume 6 currently available to pre-order. It is notably 96 pages long.

Keeping Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Alive

“With the Gym Battle against Iono finished and the raid upon Schedar Squad underway, Violet finds himself in an intense battle with Mela,” reads an official description of the new volume from VIZ Media. “Can Scarlet defeat the Lurking Steel Titan?”

For those curious, the manga has been earning a fairly positive reception so far. It contains some of the best artwork you will see out of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Overall, so far, its story has been fairly lighthearted, complete with some solid comedic moments. Meanwhile, the fast-paced nature of the story has divided readers. Where almost every reader agrees the manga goes a little wrong is that it takes so long to introduce Scarlet, one of its two protagonists, with the other being Violet. To this ne,d it has a 3.83 out of 5 stars on Goodreads after nearly 60 user reviews.

For anyone who loves the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games in particular, it’s the only thing keeping them going at the moment because Game Freak and Nintendo have unsurprisingly moved on from the 2022 RPGs, which are far from the best-regarded mainline games in the series, but which proved massively popular. Meanwhile, in terms of meaningful releases for the Nintendo Switch games, this could very well be the final one, as soon the focus will be Pokémon Winds and Waves.