Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Under Fire From Hotel Featured in Campaign

One of the campaign missions featured in the newly-released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 happens to take players to a very realistic-looking version of Amsterdam. The level is so realistic, in fact, that it even features a hotel by the name of "Breenbergh" that shares a lot of commonalities with Amsterdam's Conservatorium Hotel. And while this might not seem like a big deal at first glance, those that run the Conservatorium Hotel in real life aren't pleased with how it's being presented in-game.

Based on a new report from de Volkskrant, those in charge of the Conservatorium have expressed displeasure with the way in which the hotel is featured. Since this is a Call of Duty game, after all, the "Breenbergh" ends up being a place in which a massive shootout takes place within the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. As such, the Conservatorium's manager has made it clear that it's not happy with the locale being an environment for these gunfights.

"We have taken note of the fact that the Conservatorium Hotel is undesirably the scene of the new Call of Duty," manager Roy Tommassen said in a translated message. "More generally, we don't support games that seem to encourage the use of violence. The game in no way reflects our core values and we regret our apparent and unwanted involvement."

At this point in time, it remains to be seen what the Conservatorium ends up doing. Activision and developer Infinity Ward haven't commented on this feedback from the hotel just yet, and it seems likely that each won't. That being said, the Conservatorium itself could end up levying a lawsuit against Activision at some point in the future. It's hard to know what to make of this whole situation for the moment, but we'll be sure to keep you in the loop if there are any new developments.

