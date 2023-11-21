Call of Duty: MW3 Gets Huge New Update With Multiplayer and Zombies Changes

MW3's newest update is one of its biggest yet.

By Logan Moore

The latest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has today released across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Since launching earlier this month, Activision has been quick to let loose a number of different patches for MW3 to continue improving its latest first-person shooter. Now, that trend has continued with what is perhaps the biggest update that Modern Warfare 3 has seen so far. 

Available to download at this very moment, the newest Modern Warfare 3 update looks to implement a variety of balance changes. These tweaks have predominantly been made on the multiplayer side of things as a number of different weapons have now been nerfed or buffed. Additionally, this update also makes a ton of improvements to MW3's Zombies game mode. While none of these overhauls are too major, Zombies has received a couple of bug fixes to go along with some adjustments with Zombie spawning.

You can get a full look at everything altered in today's MW3 update via the patch notes attached below. 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes

GLOBAL

STABILITY & PERFORMANCE

  • Resolved a crash that could occur while viewing Weapon Challenges.

UIX

  • Bug Fixes

    • Closed an exploit that allowed players to equip Weapon Camos they have not yet unlocked.

    • Addressed an issue that prevented players from equipping the Borealis Weapon Camo once it has been unlocked.

COSMETICS

  • Dragonfly Blueprint for the M4 (MWII) will now appear as expected across all platforms.

  • Addressed an issue that prevented the appearance of the Io Operator (MWII) from dynamically changing as expected.

  • Adjusted the Ghoulie Camo (MWII) to prevent it from becoming overwhelmingly bright in dark environments.

MULTIPLAYER

  • Wins will now progress Armory Unlocks without first completing Daily Challenges.

    • Today's update includes UI modifications to reflect this previously-implemented change.

  • Bug Fixes

    • Players will no longer experience graphical corruption when transitioning between the Field Upgrades and Social menus.

    • XP requirements in the Progression menu will no longer display as negative values under certain conditions.

    • Attachments that are incompatible with the current selection can no longer be equipped to a Weapon.

PROGRESSION

  • Challenges

    • Updated the description of the Gilded Camo challenge for the MTZ-556 (Assault Rifle) to accurately reflect the intended requirements.

    • Weekly Challenges requiring Triple Kills and Quad Kills will now properly track completion.

MAPS

  • Derail

    • Adjusted environmental fog to increase contrast, improving visibility.

  • Estate

    • Decreased grime on windows of the Lodge to improve clarity.

WEAPONS

  • Holger 556 (Assault Rifle)

    • Decreased headshot damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.3x.

    • Decreased neck, upper-torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x.

    • Increased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 231ms (+10%).

  • DG-58 (Assault Rifle)

    • Decreased maximum damage from 44 to 40 (-9%).

    • Decreased medium damage from 35 to 33 (-6%).

    • Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.1x.

    • Increased burst delay from 100ms to 120ms (+20%).

  • FR 5.56 (Assault Rifle)

    • Decreased maximum damage from 44 to 43 (-2%).

    • Decreased near-medium damage from 40 to 36 (-10%).

    • Decreased minimum damage from 36 to 33 (-8%).

    • Decreased headshot damage multiplier from 1.5x to 1.4x.

    • Decreased leg and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 0.9x.

    • Increased aim down sights time from 240ms to 260ms (+8%).

    • Increased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 231ms (+10%).

  • Striker (Submachine Gun)

    • Increased maximum damage range from 9m to 19m (+114%).

    • Increased near-medium damage from 33 to 36 (+9%).

    • Increased far-medium damage from 27 to 33 (+22%).

    • Decreased aim down sights time from 240ms to 230ms (-4%).

  • AMR9 (Submachine Gun)

    • Increased lower-torso, lower-arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x.

    • Decreased sprint to fire time from 294ms to 206ms (-30%).

  • Striker 9 (Submachine Gun)

    • Decreased maximum damage from 32 to 27 (-16%).

    • Decreased aim down sights time from 275ms to 225ms (-18%).

PERKS

  • Ordnance Gloves

    • Removed undocumented reduction to the cook duration of Frag Grenades.

ZOMBIES

GAMEPLAY

  • Missions
    • Storm the Castle
      • Warlord kill credit is now squad-based, and the required mission item will now spawn when a member of your squad kills the target.
    • Interceptor
      • Destroy Mercenary Convoy now accurately tracks completion.
      • Picking up a Keycard from a mercenary at the convoy will always count toward mission completion.
  • Perk-A-Colas
    • Tombstone Soda
      • Tombstones will no longer appear in the next session if a player exfils while in last stand.
  • General
    • Essence can no longer be stowed.
    • Addressed an issue where newly stowed items, acquisitions, or schematics would be replaced, and therefore lost, with previously sold items that underwent a swap item menu interaction.
    • Closed various exploits related to the use of Cymbal Monkeys.
    • Closed an exploit that permitted duplication of scorestreaks.

ENEMIES

  • Zombies
    • Zombie spawn priority has been adjusted to favor increased ground spawning. 
      • Players can expect fewer ambient Zombie spawns on rooftops and higher elevations.
  • Terminus Outcomes
    • All Mercenaries
      • Mercenary damage against Player Armor has been reduced.
    • Shielded Soldiers
      • Shielded Soldiers now have a slower fire rate when engaged.
  •  Pack-A-Punch
    • Addressed an interaction and UI issue that would incorrectly show Pack-A-Punch Level III as Pack-A-Punch Level IV.

STABILITY

  • Various stability fixes.
0comments
Start the Conversation

of