Call of Duty: MW3 Gets First Post-Release Update, Patch Notes Revealed

The first of many future MW3 updates is live.

The first post-launch update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has today rolled out. At the end of this past week, MW3 finally arrived and, unfortunately, was met with a fair bit of blowback out of the gate. Not only did many players have a variety of issues with Activision's latest iteration of Modern Warfare 3, but critics gave the first-person shooter such low scores that it stood as one of the worst-reviewed games of 2023. Fortunately, a new update has now arrived and should alleviate many initial complaints.

As a whole, this patch for MW3 addresses problems that have been found across the game's campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies modes. On the campaign side of things, Activision has mainly fixed a number of crashes and other odd bugs that could occur at various moments. Multiplayer has then seen changes to various maps, game types, progression, and has also received tweaks to different weapons. Lastly, Zombies hasn't had many changes at all and has instead just received some added stability to go along with one fix tied to Act 2.

To get a look at all of the alterations in this new update, you can find the full patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes

GLOBAL

COD HQ

Players will no longer encounter a blank screen where MWIII tiles are expected.

Fixed an issue console Players where cross-launching from one game to another disbanded parties containing a split-screen Player.

Fixed an issue for PC Players which selective installs were not available to play after the installation was completed.

A fix has been implemented to solve several crashes that occurred during the application start-up sequence.

STABILITY & PERFORMANCE

PC Players with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs can now use DLSS 3 across all modes in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. With DLSS NVIDIA Super Resolution and Frame Generation, DLSS 3 multiplies performance by up to 1.8X to enhance your PC experience.

Fixed a bug in which some console Players would encounter an error upon being invited to a Party.

Fixed a bug in which some console Players were pushed to the Main Menu after selecting certain items in the Battle Pass.

Resolved a bug in which some Players were kicked back to the MultiPlayer lobby after attempting to matchmake in any Playlist.

Addressed account-based issues that prevented offline play.

CAMPAIGN

Resolved a crash that occurred for PC Players during the game's restart sequence after an update.

Resolved a bug that resulted in Players receiving an error message when trying to launch Campaign.

Resolved an issue causing DEV ERROR 12510 after attempting to start the Operation 627 mission.

Fixed a bug that forced Players to skip cinematic cutscenes when a controller was disconnected.

Fixed multiple gameplay-related crashes in the Oligarch mission.

Resolved a crash that occurred after deploying a Cruise Missile in the Reactor mission.

GAMEPLAY

Completion rewards will now be properly awarded if the Player closes the application during the Credits sequence.

141 Ready Achievement will now properly track the lowest difficulty used to complete a mission.

Fixed a bug in which the functionality of all the Ziplines and Ascenders in the map disappeared after canceling a climb animation.

Fixed a bug in which the Player could not interact with Equipment pickups while quick-drawing a Handgun.

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Bug Fixes Enemy Player elevation will now be properly displayed on the Minimap. Fixed a bug in which Playlists would disappear from the Main Menu for some console Players. Prompt to View Gamercard on the Scoreboard now functions as expected for console players. Promoting a Player to Party Leader will no longer allow them to attempt to matchmake for locked Playlists.



PROGRESSION

Weapons Addressed an issue that prevented Bolt Attachments from being unlocked at the expected Weapon Level for the KATT-AMR (Sniper Rifle).

Challenges Introduced new requirements for the Priceless Camo challenge for the WSP Swarm (Submachine Gun). Get 10 Operator Double Kills while in Tac-Stance. Resolved issues that prevented several Challenges from tracking completion progress. Corrected unlock challenge tracking conditions for BBQ (Operator).



MAPS

Terminal Players can no longer plant at the A bombsite from an unintended location in Search and Destroy.

Popov Power Players will no longer spawn in enemy territory in the Invasion mode.



MODES

Team Deathmatch Increased match score limit from 75 to 100.

Ground War Addressed an issue causing DEV ERROR 841 during normal gameplay.



WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

MCW (Assault Rifle) Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

BAS-B (Battle Rifle) Increased hipfire control during sustained fire. Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

MTZ Interceptor (Marksman Rifle) Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

Renetti (Handgun) Increased hipfire control during sustained fire. JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Conversion Kit) Thermo-Optic X9 and SZ VORTEX-90 Optic Attachments can now be toggled as expected.

TYR (Handgun) Increased hipfire control during sustained fire. Odin's Judgement (Trigger Action) Decreased trigger response time to the intended 210ms duration.



COSMETICS

Gun Screen audio will now play as expected upon pressing the preview button.

Tracer Pack: Hellsing Operator Bundle Fixed a bug in which Alucard was missing his handgun in the Operator preview.



ZOMBIES

Addressed an issue that prevented missions in Act 2 from auto-queueing while in-game.

STABILITY