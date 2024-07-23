Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Confirmed for Release on Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will indeed be coming to Xbox Game Pass within the coming day. In just a couple of short days, Season 5 of MW3 and Warzone will be going live and will bring with it a ton of new content for the pair of Call of Duty titles. Now, it’s known that Call of Duty: MW3 will be landing on Xbox Game Pass in advance of these new additions to multiplayer and Zombies.

In a new blog post, it was revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will join Xbox Game Pass tomorrow on July 24th. This release will come to all versions of the subscription platform which includes Game Pass for Console, Game Pass for PC, and Game Pass Ultimate. Generally speaking, MW3 on Game Pass was something that had been widely reported for the past week, which means that today’s announcement is more of a formal confirmation than anything else.

The arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on Xbox Game Pass is a pretty big deal for a variety of reasons. For starters, this is one of the first Call of Duty titles that Microsoft has added to Game Pass since it completed its acquisition of Activision. Moving forward, more Call of Duty games are expected to join the service at some point (notably with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6), but the latest entry in the franchise is the first to hit the platform.

Beyond this, and as mentioned before, Season 5 of Call of Duty: MW3 also goes live this week on July 24th. As a result, landing on Xbox Game Pass at the same time that Season 5 begins should result in an injection of new players experiencing MW3 for the first time. Not only should this potentially make Season 5 the most successful one so far, but it should allow Microsoft and Activision to successfully bridge the gap until the release of Black Ops 6 in October.

