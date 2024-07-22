New Leak Claims Call of Duty MW3 is Launching on Game Pass Soon

Since Microsoft purchased Activision, players have wondered when Xbox Game Pass would add Call of Duty games. After all, the publisher doesn’t have a bigger franchise, and getting it on Game Pass would be a huge boon for Xbox players. While the console maker has yet to announce anything official, rumors have been swirling over the last several months. You know what they say, where there’s smoke, there’s often fire. That appears to be the case as a new leak is making the rounds claiming that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is launching on Game Pass later this month.

This leak comes from a Twitter user and noted leaker eXtas1s. They have previously posted several leaks that turned out to be right on the money, giving them solid credibility. However, it’s important to note that no leak is ever 100% confirmed, so make sure you take this revelation with a massive grain of salt. While many assume Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming to Xbox Game Pass eventually, we haven’t heard anything official from Xbox just yet.

The new leak says that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is planned to release on Game Pass on July 24th. That’s only a few days away, so we’ll know very soon if this leak is true. It’s worth noting that the leak claims MW3 is coming to both PC and consoles, but will not come to the cloud version of the service. Interestingly, this isn’t the only first-person shooter game mentioned in this leak, though the second game doesn’t seem to be coming to Game Pass. Instead, eXtas1s claims that Valorant‘s console version will launch on July 26th. Again, that means we’ll know very soon if this leak is legitimate, though you can probably guess its validity depending on what happens on the Modern Warfare 3 front earlier in the week.

While you wait for these announcements, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Black Ops 6, the next game in the long-running series, is due out on October 4th. As of now, we don’t know if it’ll come to Xbox Game Pass at launch, but it’s certainly possible if MW3 makes the jump. Meanwhile, Valorant is only available on PC, but it looks like that will be changing very soon.