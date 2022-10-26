Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch Teased by Xbox Boss

Call of Duty may have a future on Nintendo Switch if Xbox has anything to say about it. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in gaming. It releases annually, is almost always the best selling game of the year, and it dominates the industry in terms of how much it's talked about, even causing drama between platform holders. Despite this, only a handful of Call of Duty games have released on Nintendo products and the last one was Call of Duty: Ghosts on Wii U in 2013. The Nintendo Switch has existed for a number of years as a massively popular console without a single Call of Duty game on it, but that may change.

Speaking at WSJ Live (per Tom Warren), Head of Xbox Phil Spencer noted that he plans to keep Call of Duty available on other platforms if the nearly $70 billion Activision deal goes through. Spencer noted a commitment to PlayStation and once again compared the shooter franchise to Minecraft, an IP that has continued to exist on PlayStation despite Microsoft acquiring it a decade ago. He also noted that he wants to see Call of Duty come to Nintendo Switch, especially since he wants to see the game on as many platforms as possible. As of right now, it remains to be seen if this will happen given the Xbox and Activision deal are being heavily scrutinized and there's no guarantee that a mainline Call of Duty game could even be made to work on a Nintendo Switch.

"This opportunity is really about mobile for us. When you think about 3 billion people playing video games, there's only about 200 million households on console."



2/2 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 26, 2022

Of course, Activision could produce a Call of Duty game specially made for the Nintendo Switch. When the PlayStation Vita released, a new Call of Duty: Black Ops game was released for the handheld and while it wasn't particularly good, it was a major title for the system. Whether or not Xbox will see the value in investing in a separate game for a specific platform is unknown, though.

