Call of Duty Could Come to Nintendo Switch After Microsoft Acquisition

It has been a long time since the Call of Duty series has been on a Nintendo platform, but Microsoft has said that this is something that it once to change in the future. Following the announcement that Microsoft would be acquiring Activision Blizzard just last month, theories began swirling about what the mega-corporation would look to do with the Call of Duty series in particular. Now, based on a new statement that has emerged, Microsoft has stressed that it wants to continue bringing Call of Duty to all the current platforms that it appears on in addition to having the series arrive on Nintendo Switch.

In a recent conversation with CNBC, Microsoft’s Brad Smith made clear that the company wants to continue to bring franchises from Activision Blizzard to other platforms outside of Xbox and PC. Specifically, Smith brought up the Call of Duty series, which he said he would love to see appear on Switch at some point. “We’d like to bring it to Nintendo devices,” Smith said of the Call of Duty franchise in general. He didn’t go on to say what this might look like when implemented, but it shows what type of direction Microsoft is looking to take Call of Duty in the future.

Perhaps the most interesting thing that Smith brought up in this discussion related to Minecraft developer Mojang. Smith likened the acquisition of Call of Duty and Activision to when Microsoft purchased Minecraft years ago. Since that time, the mega-popular creation title has continued to remain available on all platforms and has even seen new spin-offs also come about. As such, it sounds like Microsoft could look to use Call of Duty in this same way, which could lead to the franchise making an appearance on Switch at some point in the years to come.

